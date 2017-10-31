Phenix City teacher challenges board of education volunteer requirements

A Phenix City teacher is challenging a volunteer requirement mandated by the city’s board of education.

Sophia Taylor, a cosmetology instructor at Central High School, attended a board meeting Monday night.

School officials say Taylor didn’t complete a mandatory service of either assisting in class registration or working at least three football games. Taylor told the board she was not able to complete the services because she was caring for her ill mother.

"I hope that after tonight they won't be afraid. I should not have been the only person to come here and complain because I know I’m not the only person with this complaint, and so I hope that by me stepping up and coming out that others will do so as well.”

Media were not allowed in the room during the discussion of the policy. News Leader 9 could only hear Taylor’s side of the story.

