Phenix City teacher challenges board of education volunteer requirements

Chipotle has Halloween deals for customers that do not involve candy.More >>
A Phenix City teacher is challenging a volunteer requirement mandated by the city’s board of education. Sophia Taylor, a cosmetology instructor at Central High School, attended a board meeting Monday night.More >>
Phenix Police are working to locate a man suspected of using counterfeit money.More >>
The health insurance marketplace is for anyone who does not have health insurance provided any other source.More >>
The Columbus community is remembering one of their own two days after a fatal shooting. Joseph McDaniel,19, of Columbus was killed at the Summer Stone Apartments in Rome after being shot.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
Tokyo police say they have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in coolers in his apartment.More >>
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >>
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is mourning the death of 36-year-old Henry, father of the famous Fiona.More >>
