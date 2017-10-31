News Leader 9 at Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One safe alternative to traditional door-to-door trick or treating is the annual Ark in the Park hosted by Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus.

It's gearing up for thousands of kids this evening.

There will be food, drinks, about fifty games set up, several inflatable rides, and, 4,000 pounds of candy!

Everything is completely free. Ark in the Park starts at 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Britt David Park right next to Home Depot off of Airport Thruway.

