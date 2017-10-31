Point University softball students dress up as Madea with blackface

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - Controversy at Point University after a student posts a picture online of herself with another student dressed in blackface for their Halloween costumes.

The issue all began on Thursday when two softball players, whom the university isn't identifying right now, posted a picture of their Halloween costume in blackface on Instagram.

After students were made aware of the post, that’s when screenshots went viral on both Instagram and Twitter.

Students say the softball team had a themed practice day to where they could dress however they wanted for Halloween.

Two of the girls chose to dress as Tyler Perry's popular movie character Madea and her brother using makeup.

"Our University like any other University is filled with young people who are on a path to maturity but not yet mature and sometimes they make mistakes. We certainly believe while this was an offensive mistake it was still a mistake and mistakes need corrective behavior and discipline," said University President Dean Collins.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.