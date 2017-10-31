AAA offering "Tow To Go" service Halloween night

(WTVM) – Don't mix your boos with booze this Halloween!

If you plan on drinking Halloween night, AAA and Budweiser will be offering "Tow To Go" through six a.m. Wednesday morning.

For a local ride to a safe location within 10 miles, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

The AAA tow truck will take you and your car home.

It's important to note that this program is offered in Georgia, but not in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.