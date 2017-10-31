1967 Auburn murderer up for parole

It’s been 50 years since that deadly attack. It was September 1967, just after midnight, Edward Seibold went barging into a home on Gardner Drive.

Carrying a hatchet and a shotgun he targeted innocent women and children.

“Its kind of like Auburn lost its innocence that night it was the most to that point the most heinous crime that had been committed," says Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Seibold shot and stabbed 9-year old Mary Lynn Sinclair, killing her in her sleep.

He also shot, stabbed, and killed the little girls best friend, 8-year-old Mary Durant, who was spending the night.

Moments pass before dragging 18-year old Elizabeth Sinclair into the hallway demanding to know where her sister was. Then, slit her throat, and left her to die.

During the chaos, shooting Juanita Sinclair, the girl's widowed mother, in the arm. She survived.

Kathy Sinclair and her younger sister hid in the house, then escaped.

Police say Seibold had a deadly obsession with Kathy after she ended their relationship.

After a nationwide manhunt, Seibold was captured in Miami, convicted, and sentenced to die. The death sentences were later overturned.

The killer was sentenced to life in prison, and at the time the sentencing did not include without parole, therefore every 5 years he stands a chance at getting out of prison.

"It's our job now, to do our part to make sure Eddie Seibold doesn't get out of jail," says Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

Now 71-year-old Seibold is being held in Staton Correction Facility. The parole hearing is scheduled for November 8 and family of victims are expected to testify.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.