SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 12

(WTVM) - One team is a defending state champ with a quarterback that might be the best in the nation, while the other is an upstart who came out of the gate fast and with the big upset could claim a region championship. That's the scenario for Cartersville at Troup— the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

The Troup Tigers figured to have a good season, but they came out of the gate fast and put themselves in the state title conversation. The Tigers 8-1 that sole blemish a three-point road loss at Cedartown.

Coming to town, defending 4A state champ Cartersville 9-0, ranked number one in the state, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, heading to Clemson next season.

If they can pull off the upset and if Cedartown loses to Chapel Hill, a definite possibility— the Tigers can claim the Region-5 title.

