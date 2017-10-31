Columbus doctor's office gets spooky for Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Staff at the Horizon Diagnostic Clinic getting into the Halloween spirit Tuesday, dressing up and decorating the building.

The entire building went all out in a competition to see who had the spookiest floor and costume.

The winner received a gift card and WTVM’s Rico Mitchell was the judge.

One of the receptionist said it's all in the spirit of getting in the holiday spirit and making people's day.

“Not a lot of people celebrate the holidays like they used to so in any way that we can share it with our patients and show how close we are as a group and as a facility to do that and brighten people's days makes people happy,” said Sierra Smyth, medical record receptionist.

Horizon said they are going to continue this tradition every year for Halloween and they are also are going to do the same thing for Christmas.

