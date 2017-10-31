Victim's family speaks on stabbing at Uptown Columbus parking deck

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Ruth Metcalf's family tells News Leader 9 they're grateful she made it out alive.

Metcalf, 70, is now recovering after being cut and held at knife-point at a parking garage in Uptown Columbus Monday morning.

Shauna Robb, Metcalf's daughter, says she's thankful the cuts on her mom's neck were only superficial and required a few stitches after a trip to the hospital.

"It's very scary," Robb said. "You don't think of it as happening to you, or going to happen to you until it does."

Robb shared what her mother said she experienced Monday morning as she parked her car in an Uptown Columbus garage.

"She says the man held the knife to her throat and tried to force her back into the car," Robb said. "She knew if she got back in the car, she said, 'I wouldn't have survived.'"

Robb also said her mom had nothing to defend herself within that moment, but she thought people might come run to help if she hit the panic button on her car.

"He did run away, she got back in the vehicle, locked the door, and she laid her arm on the horn," she said.

Robb said the noise alerted campus security, who called Columbus State University police to the scene.

After Metcalf gave investigators a description of the suspect, police captured and arrested 54-year-old Johnny Jones on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possessing a knife during a crime.

Jones remains in custody in the Muscogee County jail after a recorder's court judge denied bond.

News Leader 9 talked to people coming in and out of Uptown Columbus, asking their thoughts on something like this happening in broad daylight.

"I feel like downtown Columbus is a really vibrant and beautiful community," Josh Tice said.

"The idea," Tice said, "that something like that did happen in a parking garage is a terrible thing, but I do believe that it's an anomaly."

Robb said she is very proud of her mother. "She is such a strong woman," she said.

Robb said she's now urging everyone to look at ways of protecting themselves in case something like this incident happens; whether it's taking self-defense classes, or even carrying a concealed weapon.

"It's very much shaken the family and let us all know to be more aware of our surroundings because it can happen to us," Robb said.

