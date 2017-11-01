Columbus earns "No Kill" pet community status

Columbus is now considered a “No Kill” community when it relates to homeless animals.

The Pet Coalition of Muscogee and Harris Counties shows a 92 percent rate of adoptable animals combined.

According to city officials, Animal Care and Control has decreased from a euthanasia rate of nearly 80 percent in 2011 to around 12 percent.

“Ordinary people doing extraordinary work,” said Animal Ark Executive Director Sabine Stull. “Columbus is an example of what ordinary people can achieve.”

“This could not be possible without our many shelter partners: Animal Ark Rescue, Animal SOS, Columbus Animal Care and Control, Harris County Animal Control, Harris County Humane Society, Paws Humane, and the citizens of these two communities and surrounding areas,” added Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

As a group, the coalition has reached less than a 10 percent euthanasia rate.

