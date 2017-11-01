News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Wednesday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Wednesday.

Foreigners among 8 dead in NYC terror attack

Eight people are dead and several more are seriously injured on Tuesday after a man drove a truck the wrong way down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, deliberately mowing down cyclists. Officials are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

1967 Auburn murderer up for parole

The killer was sentenced to life in prison, and at the time the sentencing did not include without parole, therefore every 5 years he stands a chance at getting out of prison.

Police: teacher rescued, suspect killed in school standoff Authorities shot and killed a man suspected of holding his child's 70-year-old teacher hostage for nearly seven hours in an elementary classroom Tuesday.

Victim's family speaks on stabbing at Uptown Columbus parking deck

The victim is now recovering after being cut and held at knife-point at a parking garage in Uptown Columbus Monday morning. Her daughter says she's thankful the cuts on her mom's neck were only superficial and required a few stitches after a trip to the hospital.

Amazon to open 4th distribution center in Georgia

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Gov. Nathan Deal announced in a statement Tuesday the e-commerce company will open a new "fulfillment center" in Macon.

Columbus earns "No Kill" pet community status

Columbus is now considered a “No Kill” community when it relates to homeless animals.

Lagrange police chief honored by anti-defamation league

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, was honored Monday at the group's Concert Against Hate.

Columbus Technical College student named Miss Collegiate America

Callie Rice was named Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2018 back in September. The Fortson native will now head to little rock, Arkansas in June to compete for the national title.



Central High player receives national recognition

A Central High School football player will play in an all-star game that showcases the nation's top high school football players.

