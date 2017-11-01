LaGrange police chief honored for stand against injustice

LaGrange’s police chief was honored for being a hero in the battle against intolerance, injustice, and extremism.

During the 23rd annual Anti-Defamation League in Concert Against Hate in Washington, D.C., LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar was one of four people in the county to be honored.

In January, Dekmar, LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, LaGrange College President Dan McAlexander, along with other community and faith members apologized for the department's involvement in the 1940 lynching death of Austin Callaway, a teenager.

According to Doron Ezickson with the Anti-Defamation League, "Chief Louis Dekmar recognized the power and responsibility of his office in moving his department and the citizens of LaGrange towards racial reconciliation."

During Dekmar’s speech, he accepted the award on behalf of the family of the murdered teen, the Troup County NAACP, and the city as a whole.

