Columbus Tech. student named Miss Georgia Collegiate America

A Columbus Technical College student is in the running to become the next Miss Collegiate America.

Callie Rice, 18, was named Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2018 in September. The Fortson native will no head to Little Rock, AR in June 2018 to compete for the national title.

The health sciences student earned college credit in public speaking, music appreciation, and English through the dual enrollment program at Columbus Technical College all while still being homeschooled. As a health sciences student, she has hopes of starting the nursing program in spring of 2019.

"I just love helping people," Rice said. "I really hope to work in labor and delivery because I especially love babies."

Rice will showcase her piano playing as her talent at the national competition next year.

If crowned, she could receive $10,000 in scholarships.

