Central High football player showcased in national all-star game

A Phenix City high school football player is earning national recognition.

Central High School’s Justyn Ross received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey yesterday.

He is one of the third straight Central red devils to play in the game, which is an all-star game that showcases the nation’s top high school football players.

Ross is joining a successful class of Under Armour receivers.

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengal’s A.J. Green once played in the game. Ross says he’s honored to play in the same game as the pair of NFL superstars.

