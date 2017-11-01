FIRST TO ALERT: 80s creep back into the forecast & we're watching for rain today

(WTVM) - We're starting off this November with temperatures close to seasonable for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 70s but continue to warm up from here. We'll reach the upper 70s and low 8-s for Thursday and go into next week. The clouds will be on the increase today with a 10% chance of seeing a sprinkle later this evening.

The low rain chance sticks around the night and into Thursday. Most will stay dry and cloudy through tomorrow. Clouds stick with us through the weekend with highs near 80. Overnight lows will be near 60 through the middle of next week.

Sunshine moves back into the forecast for next Monday and Tuesday before another rain shot moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures take a dip back into the low 70s by next Thursday.

