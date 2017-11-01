Military Matters: National Infantry Museum unveils war on terrorism memorial

A new memorial stands outside of the National Infantry Museum in Columbus.

The memorial is dedicated to the men and women in uniform who died in the war on terrorism. This display was unveiled in a ceremony in mid-October.

The ceremony began with the Patriot Guard Riders marching in. The memorial was dedicated by Gen. John Abizaid (Ret.) Among the guests were Chief James Leonard of the New York City Fire Department and family of fallen men and women.

This memorial dedication is the focus of this week’s Military Matters segment.

