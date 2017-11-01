Lanett police arrest Tuskegee man in connection with deadly club shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Lanett police have made another arrest in the deadly club shooting.

Travis Terrell Fielder Jr, 20 years of age of Tuskegee, AL was charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

The shooting took place at Club Addiction on Magnolia Avenue Oct. 22. Two people were killed and several were injured.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at (334) 644-5236 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.

