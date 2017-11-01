Lanett police arrest Tuskegee man in connection with deadly club shooting

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Lanett police have made another arrest in the deadly club shooting.

Travis Terrell Fielder Jr, 20 years of age of Tuskegee was charged with capital murder and attempted murder.

The shooting took place at Club Addiction on Magnolia Avenue Oct. 22. Two people were killed and several were injured.

Some locals are calling for the club to be shut down, but others say just a few adjustments need to be made.

"What happened is it's a small community with no place to go. I think they should tighten up security," says Chambers County resident Jamal Moore.

Lanett City Councilman Jamie Heard represents the district where Club Addiction is located. Heard says the club shooting could be a hot topic come Monday's city council meeting.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at (334) 644-5236 or Crime Stoppers at (334) 756-8200.

