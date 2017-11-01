Taco Bell giving out free tacos Wednesday

(WTVM) – It’s free taco Wednesday at Taco Bell!

The restaurant is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos after Cameron Maybin stole a base in the world series in Game 2.

So score your free taco On Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at participating locations.

