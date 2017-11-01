Oldest known Auburn University alumna surprised with graduation photoshoot

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University made one lady’s dreams come true with a surprise graduation photoshoot.

During a recent interview with Auburn’s oldest known living alumna, Helen Krauss Leslie '43 said one of her biggest regrets was not being able to walk for her graduation because commencement was canceled due to the war, according to a Facebook post by Auburn’s Alumni Association.

“So, when she arrived on campus Friday for the Women's 125th Gala, we surprised her with a graduation photo shoot in front of Samford Hall,” the post said. “Leslie was so overwhelmed and excited and we loved every minute of it.”

Congratulations, Ms. Leslie, you deserve it!

