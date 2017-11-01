Stewart Community Home remains open thanks to generous donors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Good news for the Stewart Community Home as they were on the brink of closing, but now things are looking better for the facility.

According to their Executive Director Kara VinZant, they had some generous donors step up to help them and they now have a new business plan.

“Our initial goal was to have enough financial support to get the Stewart Home through the first 90 days in order to have time to implement our new business plan,” VinZant said.

The community home provides housing for about 52 homeless and disabled adults.

