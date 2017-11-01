Resident embraces change as Columbus Commons replaces Booker T. Washington Apts.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A grand opening ceremony of the newest community Columbus Commons, formerly Booker T Washington Apartments, was held Wednesday morning.

The buildings that were more than 70 years old were demolished and made new.

The new 106 unit complex is complete with a brand new playground, community room, fitness center and up-to-date stainless steel amenities.

Returning tenant, Willie Alexander, welcomes the change, and a brand new start.

"My niece came in to see my apartment the other day, she said Willie, this is not BTW, BTW is in the past. But, I love it, I really love it,” she said.

Chief Real Estate Officer for the project, Verona Campbell, says the history and location will never be forgotten.

"Changing the face of the gateway to Columbus has been very important to me. I can remember as a young person driving through Columbus, and seared in my memory is the vision of BTW apartments,” said Campbell.

Nearly 90 percent of the project is said to be completed with 30 live-in residents.

The new Columbus Commons buildings are a part of the Columbus Public Housing Authority.

For the people living at BTW who were required to move, they are on top of the list to return.

