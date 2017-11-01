The Poultry Company restaurant opens in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Attention local foodies: there is a new restaurant in Uptown Columbus.

The Poultry Company, located at 1207 Broadway, officially opened Wednesday. The Poultry Company is taking over where Philly-osophy was once located.

Hand-tossed fried chicken, delicious homemade sides, and homemade pies for desserts are just some of the items you can expect to see on the menu.

This is the newest restaurant in the Mark Jones Kitchen family. Jones also owns and operates Mark’s City Grill, The Black Cow, Plucked Up, Smoke Bourbon and BBQ all located in Uptown Columbus, in addition to several other restaurants across the area.

