The Poultry Company restaurant opens in Uptown Columbus

Columbus police have made an arrest in the August 31 murder of Tremain Taylor.More >>
Phenix City's only Dairy Queen held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday and they're offering more than burgers and blizzards.More >>
People in Eufaula now have the ability to report issues they see around the city with just a click of a button.More >>
The U.S. House and Senate are trying to do something on taxes that hasn't been done in 30 years. We spoke to Senator David Perdue of Georgia about Republicans preparing to unveil a plan soon to overhaul the nation's tax code.More >>
Attention local foodies: there is a new restaurant in Uptown Columbus. The Poultry Company, located at 1207 Broadway, officially opened Wednesday.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
An employee pointed out that smoke breaks took up an average of 40 minutes a day - and that nonsmokers were working during that time. The Japanese company decided to reward the non-smokers.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
