Sen. David Perdue talks overhaul of nation's tax code

(WTVM) – The U.S. House and Senate are trying to do something on taxes that hasn't been done in 30 years.

We spoke to Senator David Perdue of Georgia about Republicans preparing to unveil a plan soon to overhaul the nation's tax code. President Trump has been pushing for that since taking office.

Senator Perdue says one of the top priorities is to lower the corporate tax rate, which he calls a tax on American workers that make the United States less competitive.

“I'm very optimistic and hopeful. We need to make this happen right now. We're working feverishly so that people in the top tax bracket don't get a tax cut and that people in the middle class to get a tax cut,” Perdue said.

He says they've already reversed nearly 900 rules and regulations this year and now need to take away obstacles put on American workers for the past 3 decades.

There hasn't been an extensive re-write of the U.S. tax code since the Reagan administration.

