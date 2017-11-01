City of Eufaula launches See-Click-Fix app

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – People in Eufaula now have the ability to report issues they see around the city with just a click of a button.

The See-Click-Fix app is being launched to allow residents to download the app to take pictures or video to report non-emergency issues in the city.

The video or pictures are then sent to city leaders along with an exact location of where the problem may be.

City leaders in Eufaula say this a way to build a stronger community and let the people of the city have a voice in keeping things up to standard.

Click here to learn more about the new app and how you can download it.

