Ribbon cutting held for Phenix City Dairy Queen

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City's only Dairy Queen held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday and they're offering more than burgers and blizzards.

The new DQ located on Ashford Drive near Highway 280 has a complete breakfast menu.

In fact, it's the only Dairy Queen in the Chattahoochee Valley to offer breakfast, according to store managers.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and Restaurant owner John McDonald were on hand for the ceremony.

They both say they're excited to have DQ as part of the 'Positively Phenix City' initiative.

"We appreciate you all being here in positively Phenix City. We're praying and we know that this will always be a wholesome relationship,” said Mayor Lowe.

"Phenix City has truly been a real blessing for us and we're truly appreciative of each and every one of you,” said McDonald.

The restaurant has been open since May.

