Illegal burn causes heavy smoke in Midtown Columbus

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders are responding to a fire on the 3000 block of Oak Circle.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, it appears it is a junk pile fire that is being classified as an illegal burn that is causing heavy smoke in areas of Midtown Columbus.

