Man arrested for August Henson Drive murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in the August 31 murder of Tremain Taylor.
On November 1 Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and has charged him with murder for the death of Tremain Taylor.
The male juvenile will report to a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on November 3 at 9 a.m.
Taylor was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER after police responded to a call about a person being shot at the 400 block of Henson Drive.
After his arrival, he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation shortly after and have now made an arrest after several months of investigation.
Police are asking that anyone with any information about this murder to call 706-225-4047.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here
Phenix City's only Dairy Queen held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday and they're offering more than burgers and blizzards.More >>
Phenix City's only Dairy Queen held its official grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday and they're offering more than burgers and blizzards.More >>
If you’ve noticed something different around Columbus lately, you’re not alone. That's because Columbus has a new look; We’re talking about the unveiling of the new Columbus logo.More >>
If you’ve noticed something different around Columbus lately, you’re not alone. That's because Columbus has a new look; We’re talking about the unveiling of the new Columbus logo.More >>
People in Eufaula now have the ability to report issues they see around the city with just a click of a button.More >>
People in Eufaula now have the ability to report issues they see around the city with just a click of a button.More >>
The U.S. House and Senate are trying to do something on taxes that hasn't been done in 30 years. We spoke to Senator David Perdue of Georgia about Republicans preparing to unveil a plan soon to overhaul the nation's tax code.More >>
The U.S. House and Senate are trying to do something on taxes that hasn't been done in 30 years. We spoke to Senator David Perdue of Georgia about Republicans preparing to unveil a plan soon to overhaul the nation's tax code.More >>
Attention local foodies: there is a new restaurant in Uptown Columbus. The Poultry Company, located at 1207 Broadway, officially opened Wednesday.More >>
Attention local foodies: there is a new restaurant in Uptown Columbus. The Poultry Company, located at 1207 Broadway, officially opened Wednesday.More >>