Man arrested for August Henson Drive murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in the August 31 murder of Tremain Taylor.

On November 1 Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and has charged him with murder for the death of Tremain Taylor.

The male juvenile will report to a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on November 3 at 9 a.m.

Taylor was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER after police responded to a call about a person being shot at the 400 block of Henson Drive.

After his arrival, he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit assumed the investigation shortly after and have now made an arrest after several months of investigation.

Police are asking that anyone with any information about this murder to call 706-225-4047.

