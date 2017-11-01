City of Columbus unveils new logo and slogan

If you’ve noticed something different around Columbus lately, you’re not alone. That's because Columbus has a new look; We’re talking about the unveiling of the new Columbus logo.

Fresh, innovative, exciting, diverse are just some of the words President of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Brian Anderson, used to describe the newly unveiled city logo.

“The 'We do amazing' is not only a testament to the things we have already accomplished," says Anderson. "“It really is speaking to the broadness of what we can be. We aren't a huge city but we act big.”

The logo is a part of the Columbus 2025 project which has been in the works for 15 months, says President of Visit Columbus, GA, Peter Bowden.

“When you look at ‘Columbus Georgia, We do amazing.’ the typeface for the word 'Columbus' is made up of different typography, and our community is made up of different people," says Bowden "Its a way to bring our community together.”

Bowden also says the building blocks under the logo grab inspiration from the Horace King Friendship Bridge in Uptown Columbus.

“Although we are not where we want to be in any statistical category, we’ve made progress," says Anderson. "Our crime numbers and stats are down a third over 7 years.”

According to crime stats from the Mayor of Columbus’ office, crime in 2016 totaled out at 10,571, down 15 percent.

“So we want to tell even local citizens who may have lived here their entire life, why Columbus is a good place to live and invest and raise your children," says Anderson.

