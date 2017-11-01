Columbus unveils The Grove Pocket Park in Uptown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus unveiled the cities first ever pocket park called "The Grove."

This was a combined effort from the public private partnership, private funding, and assistance from the City of Columbus itself.

The Grove represents connectivity in the community providing a new place for people to run into each other in on Broadway.

During the event local business-like River and Rail, Nonic, and Kilwins provided refreshments. The creators want to offer a place to just stop and enjoy your time.

“I think sometimes we just have to step back and look at what's happening with a different angle and understand that for every negative thing we think is happening there's always an opportunity, it’s just how you look at it,” said Chris Woodruff, President of the Cotton Company.

The project cost a little more than $200,000. The custom red sitting squares were done by Duncan Services in Columbus.

