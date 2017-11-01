All-Access: Troup County High TIgers

(WTVM) - LaFayette at Lanett is the easy choice for Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Lanett's in a prime spot in Alabama 2-A, ranked 2nd in the state with a 9-0 record.More >>
(WTVM) - Jatarvious Whitlow may be suiting up these days at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but the Lafayette Bulldogs are marching on.More >>
Instead of hitting the Trail the PGA Tour is hitting the road. After three years at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National Course in Opelika the Barbasol Championship is moving to Lexington, Kentucky.More >>
Manchester High School is enjoying a dream season- undefeated and the top 1-A team in Georgia. They dedicated their season to one man, a senior who's dreams of playing with them were cut short. While the Blue Devils fight for a state title, Markelron Mosley, a man they call "Mo," is fighting his own battle.More >>
