All-Access: Troup County High TIgers

By Paul Stockman, Sports Reporter
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup’s goal for a region title is still very much alive, a win on Friday puts them in a great spot to clinch the area title.

It won’t be an easy task. Cartersville, the #1 team in the state, top 25 in the USA Today Computer Poll, comes to town, and they’re bringing arguably the best high school player in the country with them in quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

No easy task indeed. We go All-Access with coach Tanner Glisson as the Tigers prepare for the biggest game of the season.

