News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

News Leader 9 is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscasts. Replays of the most recent newscasts will show if News Leader 9 is not airing a live newscast.

Stewart Community Home remains open thanks to generous donors

According to their Executive Director Kara VinZant, they had some generous donors step up to help them and they now have a new business plan.

16-year-old charged with murder in Henson Dr. shooting

On November 1 Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and charged him with murder for the death of Tremain Taylor.The male juvenile will report to a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on November 3 at 9 a.m.

City of Columbus unveils new logo and slogan

Fresh, innovative, exciting, diverse are just some of the words President of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Brian Anderson, used to describe the newly unveiled city logo.

The Poultry Company restaurant opens in Uptown Columbus

Hand-tossed fried chicken, delicious homemade sides, and homemade pies for desserts are just some of the items you can expect to see on the menu.

Columbus unveils The Grove Pocket Park in Uptown

The Grove represents connectivity in the community providing a new place for people to run into each other in on Broadway.

Oldest known Auburn University alumna surprised with graduation photoshoot

During a recent interview with Auburn’s oldest known living alumna, Helen Krauss Leslie '43 said one of her biggest regrets was not being able to walk for her graduation because commencement was canceled due to the war, according to a Facebook post by Auburn’s Alumni Association.

Police: 'Multiple parties down' in Colorado Walmart shooting

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

CIA releases 470,000 more files from bin Laden raid

Never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Wednesday by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan.

Dodgers, Astros push their wonderful World Series to Game 7

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-1 to win first a World Series title in franchise history.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.