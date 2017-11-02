Columbus music promoter found guilty on child molestation charges

A jury has found a Columbus music promoter guilty on child molestation charges.

Stevie Porter was found guilty on child molestation and 7 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, but not guilty on enticing a child.

Porter was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 30 years on probation.

Porter was accused of molesting teens as young as 14 over the course of a decade.

Prosecutors say Porter lured his victims to his home with the promise of helping them with their music careers.

