Jurors to deliberate in child molestation trial of Columbus music promoter

A jury will begin deliberations Thursday in the case of a Columbus music promoter facing child molestation charges.

Stevie Porter is accused of molesting teens as young as 14 over the course of a decade.

Prosecutors say Porter lured his victims to his home with the promise of helping them with their music careers. The district attorney wrapped up closing arguments in court Wednesday.

Jurors will begin deliberating at 9 a.m.

