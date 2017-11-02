Columbus police arrest 2 men for giving false statements in Henson Ave. murder

Columbus police arrested two men for giving false statements to investigators.

According to police, Antwuan King and Clayton Perry stopped officers on Aug. 31 in front of a home on Henson Avenue and said that their friend, Tremain Taylor, had been shot.

Following an investigation, officers charged the men for making false statements and writings. Perry is also a suspect in the murder of James Francesconi, who was robbed, shot and killed while sitting outside his home on Wickham Drive Aug. 15.

King and Perry will answer to charges in Recorder’s Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.