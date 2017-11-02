FIRST TO ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather sticks with us into next week..

(WTVM) - It's a cloudy start to the day with partly sunny skies in the forecast. We could also see a stray shower around today and highs reaching the upper 70s. Some south of Columbus will make it in to the low 80s. Friday will be a similar day with temperatures running above average.

This trend of warm temperatures, increased cloud cover, and slight rain chances will take us through Saturday. However, we'll drop off any mention of rain by Sunday. Clouds will start to break up, too. Monday and Tuesday will see sunshine and 80s.

Looking ahead, a cold front looks to swing through the area next Wednesday/Thursday, which will increase rain coverage slightly and drop temperatures back into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s and 50s by Thursday morning.

