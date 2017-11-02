Columbus Ice Rink announces Thanksgiving public skating schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Ice Rink has announced the Thanksgiving week public skating schedule.

Here is the Thanksgiving schedule:

November 20 - November 22 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 23 – CLOSED

Friday, November 24 – 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 & Sunday, November 26 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Adult admission is $7, kids 10 & under are $5 and Skate Rental is $3.

