MCSD earns highest College and Ready Performance score

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District improves for the fourth consecutive year and earns its highest College and Career Ready Performance (CCRPI) score to date, based on 2016-17 data.

For the third year in a row, the district outperformed the other districts in its Tier II city comparison group, and the district’s high school performance surpassed the State average.

Additionally, the district reduced the gap with the State average in middle school.

The following schools earned their highest CCRPI scores:

Britt David

Dawson

Dimon

Forrest Road

Fox

Gentian

Johnson

Martin Luther King Jr.

Veterans Memorial

Carver

Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent for Muscogee County Schools released the following statement:

"We are pleased by the fifth consecutive year of increased CCRPI scores leading to our district’s highest CCRPI score to date. Likewise, we are gratified that our district closed the gap with the State in middle school and once again surpassed the State average at the high school level for the third year. While we appreciate the recent reduction in state testing, we are concerned about a reduced emphasis on Science and Social Studies, which we know are equally important to English Language Arts and Math.”

For an in-depth report on the scores click here.

