CPD searching for persons of interest in Circle K shoplifting, assault case

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Robbery-Assault Division of the Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest from multiple thefts by shoplifting and an aggravated assault.

The incident happened on October 21 at the Circle K at 5758 Milgen Road.

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

