6th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 6th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon was held at St. Luke’s Ministry Center Thursday.

The Power of the Purse Luncheon is the biggest event of the year for Women United, an initiative of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Women United is a network of dynamic women leaders who engage the community through the works and programs of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. Their mission is to mobilize the power of women to advance the common good in the community.

Proceeds from this luncheon benefit the Women United’s signature initiative, “Wear One Bring One,” in which undergarments are collected for women in need and distributed to United Way community partners.

More than 2,200 undergarments were donated as a result of the luncheon. Several thousand dollars were donated by attendees to fund an undergarment voucher program and the new Women United Scholarship.

The Women United Scholarship was introduced at the luncheon. The scholarship funds higher education for one female recipient who has utilized the services of a United Way community partner.

Women United Scholarship Chair Tami McDonald presented the scholarship to Margalena Remington, Food Sourcing Manager at Feeding The Valley Food Bank who has utilized the services of The House of T.I.M.E. Remington is a student at Troy University.

Featured speaker Aimee Copeland, who survived a zip-lining accident in 2012 through which she encountered flesh-eating bacteria that caused her to lose several limbs, shared her story of survival, strength, and triumph.

“Women United members are making a huge impact in the community through their volunteer service, compassion for those in need, and donations that improve the lives of thousands in our community,” said Scott Ferguson, President & CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Special thanks were given to Bloomers at Midtown for providing flower arrangements and to Columbus Productions and Mark Stein Productions printed materials and a video featured at the event.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.