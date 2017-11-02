15-year-old arrested for sexual battery in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

15-year-old arrested for sexual battery in Columbus

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A 15-year-old was arrested for sexual battery in Columbus, according to a police report.

The teen was arrested on Nov. 1 after police were called to an apartment on Bunker Hill Road.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 3 at noon. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly