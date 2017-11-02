16-year-old charged with murder for Young Ave. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting on 41st St. and Young Avenue.

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder following the shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Diondre Murphy.

On Oct. 24, police were called near young Avenue in reference to Murphy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The 16-year-old murder suspect is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

