2 Columbus men plead not guilty for lying to police during homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two Columbus men arrested for allegedly giving false statements to investigators pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Police claim Antwuan King and Clayton Perry tampered with evidence and lied about where Tremain Taylor was standing when he was shot and killed on Henson Avenue on Aug. 31.

“The statement they gave to the police and which the police testified to is that a vehicle came up backing for Mr. Taylor to come to the car as he went to the car he was shot. The officer found some shell casings at the scene, which were not at the end of the street where the car allegedly was,” said Alfonso Whitaker, the attorney representing King.

Whitaker says his client isn't affiliated with any gangs and this was just a matter of hanging with the wrong crowd.

King was charged with falsifying documents and received a $2,500 bond.

Clayton Perry has been charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of murder – no bond

Falsifying documents - $2,500

Criminal gang activity – no bond

Two counts of burglary - $10,000 total

Armed robbery – no bond

Possession of a firearm – no bond

Perry was charged with Taylor’s murder along with the Wickham Dr. deadly shooting that claimed the life of 26-year-old James Francesconi.

