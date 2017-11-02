Cufflinks and Pearls kicks off Fountain City Classic week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The 10th Annual Fountain City Classic Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today & Tomorrow Networking Mixer was held Thursday evening.

The event is part of the Fountain City Classic week and it’s all about networking and building professional, political, and entrepreneurial relationships— so bring your business cards.

Rapper turned motivational speaker, David Banner, was the speaker for the event.

The event is happening here at The Columbus RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on the Corner of Broadway & 10th Street.

The Fountain City Classic game between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University will be held Saturday afternoon.

