1 arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police have taken a man into custody following a standoff situation in East Columbus.

#BREAKING: Police take person into custody who exited the house. @WTVM — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

The stanfoff situation happened Thursday evening on Andrea Drive, off Buena Vista Road.

At least 10 police crews were on scene and officers had their guns drawn surrounding a home.

It appears that police were trying to serve warrants on a suspect who had barricaded themselves into a home.

Police on scene were heard saying, "You have an outstanding warrant, come to the front door with your hands above your head."

CPD says over PA system to possible subject, "You have an outstanding warrant, come to front door with hands above your head." @WTVM — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

The road was blocked off to traffic as police ended the situation peacefully.

#BREAKING: Possible stand off situation on Andrea Drive in Columbus, atleast 10 units on scene. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Mvg20b0ULS — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.