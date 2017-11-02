1 arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

1 arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police have taken a man into custody following a standoff situation in East Columbus.

The stanfoff situation happened Thursday evening on Andrea Drive, off Buena Vista Road.

At least 10 police crews were on scene and officers had their guns drawn surrounding a home.

It appears that police were trying to serve warrants on a suspect who had barricaded themselves into a home.

Police on scene were heard saying, "You have an outstanding warrant, come to the front door with your hands above your head."

The road was blocked off to traffic as police ended the situation peacefully.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

