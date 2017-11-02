1 arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

Police have taken a man into custody following a standoff situation in East Columbus.More >>
Theft cases are totaling in at about 50 over the last week and they aren't necessarily catered to one specific area. According to police reports, they range anywhere from West Magnolia Avenue to Springwood Drive.
A woman has been arrested on reports of social media of a person impersonating an officer.
A Georgia elections server data breach has exposed the personal data of millions of voters across the state. The erased hard drives are crucial to a lawsuit hoping to reveal whether Georgia's most recent elections were compromised.
The 10th Annual Fountain City Classic Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today & Tomorrow Networking Mixer was held Thursday evening.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.
