Man arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

Georgia's governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.More >>
Georgia's governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.More >>
If you've seen coyotes roaming around in your neighborhood in Columbus, officials from Animal Control say they are handling the issue.More >>
If you've seen coyotes roaming around in your neighborhood in Columbus, officials from Animal Control say they are handling the issue.More >>
For the younger people in Columbus, those who play in an orchestra got a chance to show their stuff Thursday.More >>
For the younger people in Columbus, those who play in an orchestra got a chance to show their stuff Thursday.More >>
The 6th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon was held at St. Luke’s Ministry Center Thursday. The Power of the Purse Luncheon is the biggest event of the year for Women United, an initiative of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The 6th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon was held at St. Luke’s Ministry Center Thursday. The Power of the Purse Luncheon is the biggest event of the year for Women United, an initiative of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Theft cases are totaling in at about 50 over the last week and they aren’t necessarily catered to one specific area. According to police reports, they range anywhere from West Magnolia Avenue to Springwood Drive.More >>
Theft cases are totaling in at about 50 over the last week and they aren’t necessarily catered to one specific area. According to police reports, they range anywhere from West Magnolia Avenue to Springwood Drive.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
Troy University officials and an international fraternity are investigating an incident that happened Tuesday on Troy's campus.More >>
Troy University officials and an international fraternity are investigating an incident that happened Tuesday on Troy's campus.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>