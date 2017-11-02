Man arrested after standoff on Andrea Drive in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police have taken a man into custody following a standoff situation in East Columbus.

#BREAKING: Police take person into custody who exited the house. @WTVM — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

The two-hour standoff situation happened Thursday evening on Andrea Drive, off Buena Vista Road.

The standoff started when police got an anonymous tip about a stolen vehicle which they were searching for since Saturday.

#BREAKING: Possible stand off situation on Andrea Drive in Columbus, atleast 10 units on scene. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Mvg20b0ULS — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

Police then located the vehicle at a house on Andrea Drive which lead them to a suspect believed to have been inside the home who had a total of 15 outstanding warrants.

Police then got into a standoff as they waited for the suspect to come out the home peacefully and asking the suspect to come out the home with his hands above his head and after they waited for nearly 2 hours the suspect surrendered.

CPD says over PA system to possible subject, "You have an outstanding warrant, come to front door with hands above your head." @WTVM — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 2, 2017

We do not yet know the identity of the suspect or what those outstanding warrants were for.

