CSU professor talks possible impact of Georgia voting breach in the Valley

A Georgia elections server data breach has exposed the personal data of millions of voters across the state.

The erased hard drives are crucial to a lawsuit hoping to reveal whether Georgia's most recent elections were compromised.

Dr. Frederick Gordon of the Columbus State University Political Science Department says it is too early to tell of any possible impacts of the breach locally.

He says the main issue is about transparency.

"In terms of the election, voting irregularities, or voting, that's not a new term. It's a term we wouldn't want to constantly see surfaced, I think that creates a question of legitimacy,” says Gordon.

A crucial computer server for the state of Georgia quietly wiped clean, allegedly deleted just days after a lawsuit was filed.

The breach exposing personal data of nearly 7 million Georgia voters and shining a new light on voting concerns at both the state and local level.

"At this point, it's a question of recognizing that the Georgia electoral voting system, touchpad, paper, however you want to approach it, can be improved,” says Gordon.

The heavily criticized touchscreen election technology does not allow a paper trail that can be audited.

"In the age of technology, we want to make sure there's a backup to a backup,” says Gordon.

Dr. Gordon, says time will tell how this breach will affect Georgia voting, especially in the Columbus area.

He says until then, voters should focus on what matters most, which is an effective policy change and supporting candidates at the ballot box.

"If we get embroiled with all the trappings of an election, I think we miss the bigger picture, and I think that's what we need to think about,” says Gordon.

The Muscogee County Office of Elections and Registration say they did not have any knowledge of the incident, referring any inquiries to the Secretary of State.

Brian Kemp, of the Secretary of State office, also happens to be running for Georgia Governor and is the main defendant in this the lawsuit.

