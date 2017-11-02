Eufaula woman arrested for false impersonating an officer claim

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A woman has been arrested on reports of social media of a person impersonating an officer.

Eufaula police arrested 18-year-old Samantha Robertson, of Eufaula, Thursday afternoon and charged her with one count of false reporting to law enforcement authorities. Robertson is being processed through the Eufaula City Jail.

There have been several shared comments on social media and texts about an impersonating an officer incident that allegedly occurred on Highway 95 Thursday morning.

The Eufaula Police Department and City Hall received numerous panicked inquiries as well, and the allegations fueled rumor and misinformation around town.

A person came to the police department to report an incident where she alleged she was stopped and her car searched and property damaged. Another social media “report” stated the “officer” attempted to abduct the female. Neither of these incidents occurred.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the public safety implications, police thoroughly investigated this report.

After speaking to witnesses and questioning the individual about inconsistencies in her account, she confessed that she fabricated the story as an excuse for being late for work.

Eufaula police caution the public about posting accounts of unverified information, especially if it is likely to cause panic or widespread misunderstanding. Should incidents occur that constitute a major public safety issue, police will notify the public as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.