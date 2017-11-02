Youth Orchestra Whitewater Orchestra Festival held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For the younger people in Columbus, those who play in an orchestra got a chance to show their stuff Thursday.

The Youth Orchestra Whitewater Orchestra Festival is an opportunity to perform for judges who listen, record the performance, and then provide feedback to the groups.

The festival also offered clinics from the youth orchestra's leader. For the students who made it, it means a lot to have such a platform to perform on.

All the groups were sent home with a video of their performances in CSU'S Schwob School of Music's Legacy Hall.

