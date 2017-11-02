Multiple coyote sightings in Columbus, officials setting traps

If you've seen coyotes roaming around in your neighborhood in Columbus, officials from Animal Control say they are handling the issue.

Public Works employees say there have been at least four neighborhoods in the Columbus area including Brookstone, Windsor Park, Overlook, and Heath park with reported coyote sightings of the past few weeks.

Officials say they have set up a contract with a trapping company who plans to investigate these areas starting Nov. 3.

People in those neighborhoods can expect to see box traps set up over the next few weeks, which officials say will be used to catch the coyotes.

Officials say you should be more aware of small household pets in these areas and also avoid leaving food outdoors in the areas known to have these coyote sightings to be safe.

