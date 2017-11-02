Georgia Governor says tourism had $60.8 billion impact in 2016 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Georgia Governor says tourism had $60.8 billion impact in 2016

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CumberlandIsland.com) (Source: CumberlandIsland.com)
(Source: Raycom Image Bank) (Source: Raycom Image Bank)

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA (AP) - Georgia's governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.

Gov. Nathan Deal spoke Thursday at the 2017 Georgia Governor's Tourism Conference on Jekyll Island. He said more than 450,000 jobs across the state were somehow tied to tourism in 2016.

State Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said tourism dollars and jobs can be found in nearly every Georgia community.

More than 400 tourism professionals are attending the Jekyll Island conference to learn more about recent industry issues and trends. Next year the conference will move to Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:22:33 GMT
    Source: Amy ThomasSource: Amy Thomas

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>

  • 63 Sears, Kmart stores to close by early 2018

    63 Sears, Kmart stores to close by early 2018

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:40:44 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:46:28 GMT

    A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.

    More >>

    A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly